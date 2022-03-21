Framework agreement only acceptable basis for solution to Naga issue: NSCN(IM)

The NSCN(IM) on Monday said that the Framework agreement signed by the outfit and the central government in 2015 is the ''only acceptable basis'' to find a solution to the Naga political issue.

The central government is trying to impose a solution to the issue which is not based on the framework agreement, National Socialist Council of Nagalim (Isak-Muivah) chairman, Q Tuccu, claimed at a programme of the organisation at Hebron, about 35 kilometres from here. “We should instil ourselves the courage and determination to stand by the Framework Agreement which is the only acceptable basis for the Naga solution. This is the time to take this decision in order to protect our identity and our history,'' he said. The framework agreement was signed on August 3, 2015, by NSCN(IM) general secretary Thuingaleng Muivah and government interlocutor for Naga peace talks R N Ravi in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The framework agreement came after over 80 rounds of negotiations spanning 18 years, with the first breakthrough in 1997 when the ceasefire agreement was sealed after decades of insurgency in Nagaland which started soon after Independence in 1947. ''... the Naga political solution cannot be finalised without the Naga national flag and the Naga constitution that represents the Naga political entity as a nation,” the NSCN(IM) chief said.

Besides the framework agreement with the NSCN(IM), the Centre also inked an Agreed Position with Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs) comprising of seven organisations (NNPGs) in December 2017. However, the final solution is yet to see the light of the day mainly because of the unwillingness of the government to accept the NSCN(IM)'s persistent demand for a separate flag and constitution. The Centre is not willing to accept the demands probably because it had abrogated Article 370 which gave a special status to Jammu and Kashmir. With the annulment of the special status in 2019, the separate flag and the Constitution of Jammu and Kashmir cease to exist.

The solution to the Naga issue will come only when the central government honours the framework agreement in letter and spirit, the NSCN(IM) leader added.

Q Tuccu said the organisation has made its stand loud and clear and the ball is now in the Centre's court. Leaders from various Naga civil society organisations also spoke on the occasion.

