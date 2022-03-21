Left Menu

10 shot, one critically at Dallas spring break party

PTI | Dallas | Updated: 21-03-2022 19:36 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 19:36 IST
10 shot, one critically at Dallas spring break party
  • Country:
  • United States

Ten people were shot at a spring break party in Dallas and several others were injured as they tried to escape the gunfire, police said.

One person was in critical condition following the shooting late Saturday at The Space Dallas, a party venue.

Nine others were taken to hospitals in stable condition and an unspecified number of people were injured while trying to run away, police said. No arrests have been announced yet.

Joe Morgan, 55, told The Dallas Morning News that he was working crowd control at the venue, where a group of teens was hosting a spring break party.

He said he heard gunshots being fired from outside of the venue.

''A lot of the kids were helping the other kids,” Morgan said on Sunday, adding that he saw people with gunshot wounds to the chest, arms and legs.

The shooting was one of several over the weekend involving multiple victims in Texas.

Four people were shot in Austin as the city hosted its annual South by Southwest Festival and four teenagers were shot, one fatally, at a birthday party in Houston.

One person was killed and 27 were wounded in Arkansas after gunfire erupted at a car show on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station; Fish waste become octopus food as farms expand amid captivity concerns and more

Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard Internation...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freezes joint project; New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station

Science News Roundup: Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freez...

 Global
4
Russian forces bomb art school in Mariupol housing 400 refugees-city council

Russian forces bomb art school in Mariupol housing 400 refugees-city council

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022