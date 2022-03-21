Left Menu

Blinken says U.S. determined Myanmar army committed genocide against Rohingya

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 21-03-2022 19:36 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 19:36 IST
The United States has formally determined that violence committed against the Rohingya minority by Myanmar's military amounts to genocide and crimes against humanity, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday.

Speaking at the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, Blinken said the attacks against Rohingya was 'widespread and systematic' and evidence pointed to a clear intent to destroy the mainly Muslim minority. The decision was first reported by Reuters on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

