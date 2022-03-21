Blinken says U.S. determined Myanmar army committed genocide against Rohingya
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 21-03-2022 19:36 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 19:36 IST
- Country:
- United States
The United States has formally determined that violence committed against the Rohingya minority by Myanmar's military amounts to genocide and crimes against humanity, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday.
Speaking at the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, Blinken said the attacks against Rohingya was 'widespread and systematic' and evidence pointed to a clear intent to destroy the mainly Muslim minority. The decision was first reported by Reuters on Sunday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tennis-France, United States secure Davis Cup Finals spots
Tennis-France, United States secure Davis Cup Finals spots
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool close gap on Man City, Chelsea thrash Burnley; Tennis-France, United States secure Davis Cup Finals spots and more
Australian government confirms state funeral for Warne
RSS-affiliate Muslim Rashtriya Manch to launch campaign to raise minimum age of marriage of Muslim women