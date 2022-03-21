Left Menu

Weightlifter held for opening fire against a man in southwest Delhi village

During investigation, police got a lead about involvement of one Pradeep Sehrawat alias Bablu Nangliya and his son, Nitin, in the attack, the officer said. The man, later identified as Shokeen, allegedly started abusing his father, despite him brandishing his credentials of being a member of the notorious Vikas Lagarpuriya gang and telling him his name, police said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2022 19:40 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 19:40 IST
A 19-year-old young weight lifter was arrested allegedly for attempting to kill someone in southwest Delhi's Chhawla area, police said on Monday. On March 9, Nitin Sehrawat allegedly tried to gun down one Deepak Shokeen, who was injured in the attack, a senior police officer said. During investigation, police got a lead about involvement of one Pradeep Sehrawat alias Bablu Nangliya and his son, Nitin, in the attack, the officer said. They got a tip-off that Nitin will come to Shyam Vihar, following which a trap was laid, and he was arrested, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Shankar Choudhary said. Interrogation revealed that Nitin had studied up to Class XII and had later joined weight lifting classes as he wanted to become national level wrestling champion. His father too has a criminal record and is a member of Vikas Lagarpuriya gang, police said. On the day of the attack, he, along with his father Pradeep, and another man named Jodha, was coming from Nangal Devat in a car. Around 9.30 pm, they reached Chhawla village and stopped for buying fruits, the DCP said, and while doing that got into an argument with a local man. The man, later identified as Shokeen, allegedly started abusing his father, despite him brandishing his credentials of being a member of the notorious Vikas Lagarpuriya gang and telling him his name, police said. When Shokeen, a tent house owner, continued to berate his father, Nitin fired at him and fled the spot with his party, police said.

