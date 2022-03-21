Left Menu

Man found murdered in Gurugram

The victim is yet to be identified, they said, adding that a murder case has been registered at the Kherki Daula police station.According to a complaint filed by Ranvir Yadav, a resident of Shikohpur village, one of his employees told him on Sunday that the body of a man was lying on the land of a private builder.We reached the spot and saw that the man dead.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 21-03-2022 19:51 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 19:51 IST
A man was strangled and his face disfigured with bricks in Sector 83 here, police said on Monday. The victim is yet to be identified, they said, adding that a murder case has been registered at the Kherki Daula police station.

According to a complaint filed by Ranvir Yadav, a resident of Shikohpur village, one of his employees told him on Sunday that the body of a man was lying on the land of a private builder.

''We reached the spot and saw that the man dead. A noose of a shirt was made to strangle him and his face was disfigured with heavy blows. There were no clothes on half of his body. Bricks were also lying near the body,'' Ranvir said in his complaint.

Police said it was difficult to identify the victim, who seems to be over 30-year-old. ''It seems the man was murdered elsewhere and the body dumped there. A forensic team also visited the spot to collected evidence and we hope that the picture will get clear soon,'' said Inspector Rajender Kumar, SHO of the Kherki Daula police station.

