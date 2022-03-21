Left Menu

Ukraine's defence minister says Russia's actions are state terrorism

Reuters | London | Updated: 21-03-2022 19:52 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 19:52 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Russia is conducting state terrorism in Ukraine and will go on to attack other countries, Ukraine's defence minister Oleksii Reznikov said on Monday.

Speaking alongside British defence minister Ben Wallace during a visit to London, Reznikov said 150 Ukrainian children had been killed since Russia invaded, with more than 400 schools and kindergartens and more than 110 hospitals destroyed.

"This is a state terrorism. That is why (the) Kremlin must be stopped, because it will go further. It will attack other countries," Reznikov said. He did not cite any evidence to support his assertion. Russia denies targeting civilians.

