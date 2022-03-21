Delhi to increase wastewater treatment capacity by 57 pc by June 2023

The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) on Monday said it will increase its wastewater treatment capacity by 57 per cent (326 million gallons a day) by June 2023.

Delhi generates around 744 million gallons of sewage a day. The DJB supplies 930 MGD of water to the city.

The 35 sewage treatment plants operational at 20 locations across Delhi can treat up to 577 MGD of sewage and have been utilising around 90 per cent (514 MGD) of their capacity.

Untapped wastewater from unauthorised colonies and jhuggi-jhopri clusters, and poor quality of treated wastewater discharged from WWTPs are the main reasons behind high levels of pollution in the Yamuna river.

At a review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, DJB officials said the rehabilitation and construction of new STPs will increase the wastewater treatment capacity by 326 MGD by June 2023.

The rehabilitation of the existing STPs in Okhla, Kondli, Rithala, Sonia Vihar and Delhi Gate will increase sewage treatment capacity by 147 MGD by June 2023, DJB data showed.

The upcoming 33 decentralised STPs at various locations in Delhi and 14 STPs in the Najafgarh drainage zone will be able to treat 92 MGD of wastewater.

The upgradation and augmentation of the existing STPs at Pappan Kalan, Nilothi, Najafgarh, Keshopur, Rohini, Narela, Yamuna Vihar and Coronation Pillar will increase the treatment capacity by 87 MGD by 2023.

Altogether, the DJB will be able to treat 903 MGD of wastewater by June 2023, which will be 56.49 percent more than the current treatment capacity.

The chief minister also said the process to provide new sewer connections be made time-bound and convenient for people.

''Sewer lines have been laid across Delhi, but taking sewer connections must be made time-bound for the residents of Delhi. There should be no laxity in the process,'' Kejriwal was quoted as saying in a statement.

DJB officials said sewer lines have been laid out and commissioned in 716 out of the 1,799 unauthorised colonies until now.

They said all the 1,799 colonies will be covered by December 2024.

The officials also informed that 86 out of 4,375 industries surveyed in Delhi have been sealed for not adhering to industrial pollution norms.

