U.S. cannot confirm Russian claim on hypersonic missile -U.S. defense official
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 21-03-2022 20:00 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 20:00 IST
- Country:
- United States
The United States cannot independently confirm or refute a Russian claim over the weekend that it fired hypersonic missiles at a Ukrainian target, but the use of such a weapon makes little sense from a military perspective, a senior U.S. defense official said on Monday.
"It could be that they're trying to send a message to the West," the official said on condition of anonymity. From a military perspective, the official added, "there's just not a lot of practicality about it."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- Ukrainian
- The United States
- Russian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. officials travel to Venezuela, a Russian ally, for talks - source
U.S. officials travel to Venezuela, a Russian ally, for talks - source
BRIEF-Tesla CEO Elon Musk Says Beta 10.12 Probably Releases Tuesday In U.S. And Friday In Canada - Tweet
U.S. top diplomat praises Moldova for taking in refugees from neighbor Ukraine
US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. Archives turns over Trump White House visitor logs to Jan. 6 committee; U.S. Supreme Court restores Boston Marathon bomber's death sentence and more