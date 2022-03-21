U.S. sanctions Sudan's Central Reserve Police over crackdown on protesters
Reuters | Updated: 21-03-2022 20:00 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 20:00 IST
The United States on Monday imposed sanctions on Sudan's Central Reserve Police over serious human rights abuse, accusing the police of using excessive force against peaceful protesters demonstrating against the military coup in the country.
The U.S. Treasury Department in a statement said the Central Reserve Police has been at the forefront of the "violent response" of Sudanese security forces to peaceful protests in Khartoum. .
