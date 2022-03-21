Left Menu

Russia summons U.S. envoy, says ties close to rupture after Biden's Putin comments

Reuters | Updated: 21-03-2022 20:03 IST
Russia's foreign ministry said on Monday it had summoned U.S. Ambassador John Sullivan to tell him that remarks by U.S. President Joe Biden about Russian President Vladimir Putin had pushed bilateral ties to the brink of collapse.

President Biden said last week that Putin was a "war criminal" for sending tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine.

