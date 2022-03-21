Yacht linked to Russian oligarch Abramovich docks in Turkey's Bodrum -shipping data
Reuters | Updated: 21-03-2022 20:16 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 20:16 IST
A superyacht linked to sanctioned Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich docked in Bodrum in southwest Turkey on Monday, ship tracking data showed.
The Solaris yacht left Montenegro last week, motoring southeast to Turkey and skirting the waters of European Union member states which have sanctioned Abramovich and several other Russian billionaires.
EU governments have acted to seize yachts and other luxury assets from the sanctioned individuals.
