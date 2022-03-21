Left Menu

Assam police officer shoots self in police station

PTI | Silchar | Updated: 21-03-2022 20:33 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 20:33 IST
Assam police officer shoots self in police station
  • Country:
  • India

A police officer allegedly shot himself dead with his service revolver at the Silchar Sadar police station in Assam's Cachar district on Monday, officials said.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Gour Bidhu Singh shot himself on the head while sitting at his desk at the police station in the afternoon, they said.

Police personnel rushed to his room and found him lying in a pool of blood. Superintendent of Police Ramandeep Kaur also visited the police station.

The police officer's body was sent to the Silchar Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.

An investigation was started to ascertain the cause of the suicide, police said.

Singh is survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station; Fish waste become octopus food as farms expand amid captivity concerns and more

Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard Internation...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freezes joint project; New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station

Science News Roundup: Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freez...

 Global
4
Russian forces bomb art school in Mariupol housing 400 refugees-city council

Russian forces bomb art school in Mariupol housing 400 refugees-city council

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022