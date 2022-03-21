Assam police officer shoots self in police station

A police officer allegedly shot himself dead with his service revolver at the Silchar Sadar police station in Assam's Cachar district on Monday, officials said.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Gour Bidhu Singh shot himself on the head while sitting at his desk at the police station in the afternoon, they said.

Police personnel rushed to his room and found him lying in a pool of blood. Superintendent of Police Ramandeep Kaur also visited the police station.

The police officer's body was sent to the Silchar Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.

An investigation was started to ascertain the cause of the suicide, police said.

Singh is survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)