Civilian shot dead, non-local vendor injured by militants in separate incidents in J-K
Militants on Monday shot dead a civilian and injured a non-local vendor in two separate incidents in Budgam and Pulwama districts of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.
''Around 7:20 pm, terrorists fired at and injured a civilian, Tajamul Mohiuddin Rather, near his residence in Gothpora area of Budgam in central Kashmir,'' a police official said.
Rather was rushed to the hospital but he succumbed to his injuries, he said.
In the second incident in Pulwama, a non-local vendor, Bisujeet Kumar from Bihar, was injured after militants fired at him at Circular Road, the official said.
The injured has been shifted to the Pulwama hospital, he said.
