Civilian shot dead, non-local vendor injured by militants in separate incidents in J-K

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 21-03-2022 20:33 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 20:33 IST
  Country:
  • India

Militants on Monday shot dead a civilian and injured a non-local vendor in two separate incidents in Budgam and Pulwama districts of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

''Around 7:20 pm, terrorists fired at and injured a civilian, Tajamul Mohiuddin Rather, near his residence in Gothpora area of Budgam in central Kashmir,'' a police official said.

Rather was rushed to the hospital but he succumbed to his injuries, he said.

In the second incident in Pulwama, a non-local vendor, Bisujeet Kumar from Bihar, was injured after militants fired at him at Circular Road, the official said.

The injured has been shifted to the Pulwama hospital, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

