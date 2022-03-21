Left Menu

UPS to pay $5.3 million to resolve U.S. international mail probe

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 21-03-2022 20:44 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 20:44 IST
United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) has agreed to pay $5.3 million to settle claims it falsely reported delivery times for U.S. Mail carried internationally, the Justice Department said Monday.

The U.S. Postal Service contracted with UPS to pick up U.S. mail at six locations in the United States and at various Department of Defense and State Department locations abroad. This is the fifth civil settlement https://www.justice.gov/opa/press-release/file/1485056/download?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery involving air carrier liability for false delivery scans and the United States has recovered more than $70 million, including prior settlements with United Airlines and American Airlines.

