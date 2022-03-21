UPS to pay $5.3 million to resolve U.S. international mail probe
- Country:
- United States
United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) has agreed to pay $5.3 million to settle claims it falsely reported delivery times for U.S. Mail carried internationally, the Justice Department said Monday.
The U.S. Postal Service contracted with UPS to pick up U.S. mail at six locations in the United States and at various Department of Defense and State Department locations abroad. This is the fifth civil settlement https://www.justice.gov/opa/press-release/file/1485056/download?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery involving air carrier liability for false delivery scans and the United States has recovered more than $70 million, including prior settlements with United Airlines and American Airlines.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Tennis-France, United States secure Davis Cup Finals spots
Tennis-France, United States secure Davis Cup Finals spots
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool close gap on Man City, Chelsea thrash Burnley; Tennis-France, United States secure Davis Cup Finals spots and more
Kremlin tells United States to await response to "economic war"
U.S. House panel refers Amazon to Justice Department amid competition probe