Left Menu

Germany offers to provide core of EU quick reaction force in 2025

Germany is ready to provide the core of the EU's new rapid reaction force in 2025, Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht said on Monday, ahead of discussions with her counterparts about the EU's security strategy expected to be agreed this week. "I will offer that Germany can provide the military core ...

Reuters | Updated: 21-03-2022 20:45 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 20:45 IST
Germany offers to provide core of EU quick reaction force in 2025

Germany is ready to provide the core of the EU's new rapid reaction force in 2025, Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht said on Monday, ahead of discussions with her counterparts about the EU's security strategy expected to be agreed this week.

"I will offer that Germany can provide the military core ... for the year 2025," she told reporters as she arrived in Brussels for a meeting of EU defence and foreign ministers. EU leaders are expected to sign off on the bloc's new security strategy, the so-called Strategic Compass, at a summit on Thursday and Friday in Brussels.

As part of it, the EU aims to create a rapid reaction force of up to 5,000 troops, overhauling the existing EU battlegroups that the bloc has had since 2007 but never used. The plan gained traction after European countries struggled to handle the chaotic withdrawal from Kabul in August.

"We need to become faster, in particular as we are faced with such a challenging situation at the moment," Austrian Defence Minister Klaudia Tanner said, referring to the latest tensions with Russia. Germany approved arms supplies to Ukraine and announced a drastic increase in defence spending after Russia invaded Ukraine, marking a major shift of Berlin's foreign and security policy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station; Fish waste become octopus food as farms expand amid captivity concerns and more

Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard Internation...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freezes joint project; New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station

Science News Roundup: Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freez...

 Global
4
Russian forces bomb art school in Mariupol housing 400 refugees-city council

Russian forces bomb art school in Mariupol housing 400 refugees-city council

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022