Left Menu

SC grants bail to 90-year-old man serving jail term for culpable homicide

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2022 20:47 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 20:47 IST
SC grants bail to 90-year-old man serving jail term for culpable homicide
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court Monday granted bail to a 90-year-old man serving a jail term for culpable homicide not amounting to murder, considering his health condition owing to age.

The apex court also noted that the man has already undergone three years of the sentence.

''As regards the applicant-appellant number one (Achchey Lal), it is noticed that he is over 90 years and already undergone 3 (three) years of sentence period,” a bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar and A S Oka said.

''Considering his health condition owing to age coupled with the fact that he was on bail during the pendency of appeal before the high court without any adverse remark or report against him including his satisfactory conduct while in jail, in the interest of justice, it is ordered that, during the pendency of the appeal, applicant-appellant number one be released on bail to the satisfaction of the trial court...,'' the bench said.

The top court is hearing the appeal filed by the man against the April 2020 verdict of the Allahabad High Court which had converted the conviction of two accused, including Lal, from the alleged offence of murder under the Indian Penal Code to that of culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

The high court had reduced their sentence from life imprisonment to 12 years.

Meanwhile, the apex court dismissed the bail application filed by the another appellant who has also challenged the high court verdict convicting him in the case.

The case relates to the killing of two people in March 1996 in Uttar Pradesh following an altercation over grazing of cattle in the field.

A trial court had convicted six people in the case. Later, the high court had acquitted four of them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station; Fish waste become octopus food as farms expand amid captivity concerns and more

Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard Internation...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freezes joint project; New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station

Science News Roundup: Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freez...

 Global
4
Russian forces bomb art school in Mariupol housing 400 refugees-city council

Russian forces bomb art school in Mariupol housing 400 refugees-city council

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022