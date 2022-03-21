Left Menu

Nearly 6.5 mln displaced by war inside Ukraine - IOM

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 21-03-2022 20:50 IST
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

The U.N. migration agency said on Monday that nearly 6.5 million people had been displaced in Ukraine as a direct result of the war, citing a study it conducted between March 9-16.

"The scale of human suffering and forced displacement due to the war far exceeds any worst-case scenario planning," said António Vitorino, Director General of the International Organization for Migration. He said IOM teams had been providing aid to thousands of people but those in severely affected areas remained out of reach.

