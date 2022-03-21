Russia halts Japan peace treaty talks over sanctions
Updated: 21-03-2022 20:58 IST
Russia has decided to withdraw from peace treaty talks with Japan following sanctions imposed by Tokyo over Ukraine, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Monday.
Russia and Japan have still not formally ended their World War Two hostilities because of the standoff which has held back economic ties between the two near-neighbors.
Russia also said that Russia had withdrawn from talks with Japan about joint business projects on the Kuril islands.
