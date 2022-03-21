Russia halts Japan peace treaty talks over sanctions

Russia has decided to withdraw from peace treaty talks with Japan following sanctions imposed by Tokyo over Ukraine, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

Russia and Japan have still not formally ended their World War Two hostilities because of the standoff which has held back economic ties between the two near-neighbors.

Russia also said that Russia had withdrawn from talks with Japan about joint business projects on the Kuril islands.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)