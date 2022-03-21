BRIEF-Macron And Le Pen Seen Leading 1st Round Of France's Presidential Election-Ipsos Sopra-Steria Poll
2022 Ipsos Sopra-Steria Poll for France Info and Le Parisien-Aujourd'hui En France: * MACRON AND LE PEN SEEN LEADING THE FIRST ROUND OF FRANCE'S PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION AND QUALIFYING FOR RUN-OFF
* MACRON SEEN WITH 30.5%, LE PEN 17%, MELENCHON 13%, PECRESSE 10%, ZEMMOUR 10% OF VOTE IN FIRST ROUND OF FRANCE'S PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION * MACRON SEEN WINNING FRANCE'S PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION RUN-OFF WITH 61% OF VOTE VS LE PEN
* MACRON SEEN WINNING FRANCE'S PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION RUN-OFF WITH 64% OF VOTE VS MELENCHON Survey of 1,748 respondents conducted between March 17-21, 2022; margin of error between +/- 0.7 and 2.4 pts. (Gdansk Newsroom)
