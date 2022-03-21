Left Menu

Mumbai: Man held for mixing water in milk pouches of renowned brands

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-03-2022 21:06 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 21:04 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 26-year-old man was arrested by the Mumbai Crime Branch from Santa Cruz area for allegedly mixing water in milk bags of renowned brands, an official said on Monday.

A total of 570 litres of such adulterated and unhygienic milk was recovered from accused Nagraj Saidulu Medaboyana in a raid conducted by the Economic Offences Wing, after which he was charged under the Food Safety and Standards Act, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

