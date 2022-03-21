Following are the top stories at 9 pm: NATION DEL103 2NDLD INDOAUS-SUMMIT Modi, Morrison discuss Ukraine situation, China and Indo-Pacific; Australian PM says Russia must be held accountable for tragic loss of life in Ukraine New Delhi: Russia must be held accountable for the tragic loss of lives in Ukraine and care must be taken to ensure that such ''terrible events'' never occur in the Indo-Pacific region, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Monday at a virtual summit with PM Narendra Modi.

DEL91 UKD-LD CM Dhami to continue as Uttarakhand chief minister Dehradun: Pushkar Singh Dhami will continue as the Uttarakhand chief minister, with the BJP ending the suspense over the post on Monday, 11 days after returning to power for the second consecutive term in the state.

CAL12 MN-CM-2ND LD OATH N Biren Singh sworn in as Manipur CM, 5 others take oath as cabinet ministers Imphal: BJP legislature party leader N Biren Singh was sworn in as the chief minister of Manipur for a second time at Raj Bhavan here Monday, while his rival for the top job Thongam Biswajit Singh was accommodated as a cabinet minister. BOM18 GA-LD SAWANT Sawant elected leader of BJP legislature party in Goa, gets Guv invite to form govt Panaji: Pramod Sawant was on Monday unanimously elected the leader of the BJP legislature party in Goa, paving the way for him to take over as the chief minister for a second term, and soon after the ruling party staked a claim to form the new government with support from two MGP MLAs and three Independent legislators.

DEL98 AVI-DGCA-LD CRASH Plane crash in China: DGCA puts Boeing 737 fleets of Indian carriers on 'enhanced surveillance' New Delhi: The DGCA has put the Boeing 737 fleets of Indian carriers on ''enhanced surveillance'' after a China Eastern Airlines aircraft of the same make crashed on Monday killing 132 people, its chief Arun Kumar said.

MDS10 KA-HIJAB-RE-EXAM-MINISTER Hijab row: No re-exam for those who skipped exams, says Minister Bengaluru: Ruling out holding re-exams for those who skipped them on account of the hijab row, Karnataka Minister for Primary and Secondary Education B C Nagesh on Monday said there is no such system for absentees.

DEL114 VACCINE-2NDLD BOOSTER DOSE Centre mulls Covid booster shot for all above 18 years; Sena MP seeks clear guidelines on boosters for under 60 yrs New Delhi: The Centre is considering a Covid vaccine booster shot for all those above 18 years in view of a surge in coronavirus infections in parts of the world and also to ease difficulties faced during international travel, sources said on Monday.

DEL106 BIZ-2NDLD PANEL-FARM LAWS SC-appointed panel was against repealing 3 farm laws; favoured scrapping Essential Commodities Act New Delhi: The Supreme Court-appointed panel was not in favour of total repeal of the three controversial farm laws and instead had suggested leaving procurement of crops at a specified price to the states and scrapping of Essential Commodities Act, one of the three members of the panel said on Monday while releasing the committee's report.

DEL111 ED-TMC-LD ABHISHEK BANERJEE ED questions TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee for 8 hours in Delhi New Delhi: TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) at its office here for about eight hours on Monday in a money laundering case linked to an alleged coal scam in West Bengal.

LEGAL LGD18 SC-AMRAPALI-DIRECTORS SC says no to transferring, clubbing of criminal cases against Amrapali directors New Delhi: In a significant development, the Supreme Court Monday refused to order transfer and clubbing of over 80 criminal cases lodged by home buyers against directors and other officials of Amrapali group firms, saying it would not “queer the pitch” and make life difficult for a trial judge.

LGD17 DL-HC-VIOLENCE-DAMAGES HC asks Delhi govt, police to respond to PIL seeking recovery of damages to public properties during anti CAA protests New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Monday sought response of the Centre, Delhi government and police on a PIL seeking direction to the authorities to identify the people who caused damage to public properties during the protests against the Citizens Amendment Act (CAA) in 2019 and 2020 and to recover damages from them.

LGD16 SC-SIDHU SC to hear on Mar 25 review plea in 1988 road rage case against Navjot Singh Sidhu New Delhi: The Supreme Court Monday said it would hear on March 25 the plea seeking review of the sentence awarded by it in May 2018 to cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu in a 1988 road rage case.

LGD14 SC-PAKISTANI-DETENTION How long will you keep him, SC asks Centre about Pak national lodged in detention centre New Delhi: “How long will you keep him”, the Supreme Court Monday asked the Centre after it sought two weeks to take a call on the status of a Pakistani national who has been languishing in a detention centre here for seven years as Islamabad refuses to accept him as its citizen.

FOREIGN FGN59 CHINA-PLANE-4THLD CRASH Chinese passenger plane with 132 aboard crashes in Guangxi province; casualties unknown Beijing: A Chinese passenger plane with 132 people on board crashed in the southern Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on Monday, the regional emergency management department said. By K J M Varma FGN64 UKRAINE-5THLD-MARIUPOL Ukraine rejects Russian demand for surrender in Mariupol Lviv: Ukrainian officials defiantly rejected a Russian demand that their forces in Mariupol lay down arms and raise white flags Monday in exchange for safe passage out of the besieged strategic port city.

