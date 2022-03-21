Left Menu

Ghaziabad: Gardener kills plumber over dog

A gardener stabbed a plumber to death with his gardening scissors in Indirapuram over a dog, police on Monday said.Chatarpal, a gardener in Victoria Park, stabbed Mustkim, a plumber by profession, on Sunday, they said. Mustakim, 27, was a native of Araria, Bihar, police said.According to police, Mustakim did not like Chatarpal feeding a dog who often barked at Mustakim.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 21-03-2022 21:10 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 21:10 IST
According to police, Mustakim did not like Chatarpal feeding a dog who often barked at Mustakim. Last week, Mustakim had even injured the dog with his knife when it barked at him, and Chatarpal had been tending to the injured dog since then, police said On Sunday, when Mustakim again objected to Chatarpal’s feeding the dog, the two got into a violent scuffle that ended in Chatarpal stabbing Mustakim with his scissors in chest. After getting stabbed, Mustakim reached a female relative’s house who took her to a private hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, Circle officer, Indirapuram, Abhay Mishra said.

Mustakim’s body has been sent for autopsy and Chatarpal has been arrested, he said.

