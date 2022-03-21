Left Menu

UP man beats wife for voting against his choice, NCW takes cognizance of matter

National Commission for Women (NCW) took cognizance in the matter where a married Muslim woman from Uttar Pradesh was beaten up and thrown out of her matrimonial house as she voted for a political party, which was not of her husband's choice in the elections, said a press note by NCW on Sunday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2022 21:15 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 21:15 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

National Commission for Women (NCW) took cognizance in the matter where a married Muslim woman from Uttar Pradesh was beaten up and thrown out of her matrimonial house as she voted for a political party, which was not of her husband's choice in the elections, said a press note by NCW on Sunday. "The National Commission for Women has come across several media reports wherein a married Muslim woman from Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh was beaten by her husband and thrown out of her matrimonial house on the reason that she voted for a political party, not of her husband's choice," said a press note by NCW.

Reportedly, the victim's husband has also threatened to give her divorce, added a press note. The Commission has taken cognizance of the matter. NCW's Chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to the Director-General of Police, Uttar Pradesh to take stringent action against the husband and his family for beating and throwing the victim out of her matrimonial house, said the statement.

The Commission has also sought registration of FIR in the matter under relevant provisions of the law, if the allegations levelled are found to be true. The action taken in the matter must be apprised to the Commission within seven days. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

