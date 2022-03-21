PIL seeks recovery of damages to public properties during anti CAA protests, Delhi HC issues notice

The Delhi High Court on Monday issued notice to Centre, Delhi Government and Delhi Police on a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking direction to identify the persons who caused damage to public properties during an unlawful protest with respect to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 and to recover the damages from them. The bench of Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Navin Chawla sought a response from the Union of India through the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the Government of NCT Delhi and Delhi Police and slated the matter for September 2022.

The petition has been filed by advocate Hinu Mahajan and a law student named Amandeep Singh Gehlot through Advocate Yudhvir Singh Chauhan also sought directions to respondents for setting up independent machinery to investigate the damage caused and to award compensation related thereto. The plea alleged that the related Supreme Court ruling is ignored by the respondents which caused huge loss to the Government exchequer and incurred the cost of the actions by the authorities and police to take preventive and other actions.

The petitioner visited various places of Delhi and was shocked and saddened to see the damage caused to public properties during the riots in favour or against the Citizenship Amendment Act, said the plea. More than 750 cases were registered over the northeast Delhi violence, in which at least 53 people were killed and several others were injured. So far, over 250 charge sheets have been filed in the riots related cases in which 1,153 accused have been charge-sheeted. (ANI)

