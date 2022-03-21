UK's Johnson, EU's Michel agree to cooperate on Ukraine

Prime Minister Boris Johnson agreed in a call with the European Council's President Charles Michel to continue close cooperation and a united UK-EU response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the British leader's office said on Monday.

Johnson also raised the Northern Ireland protocol, which governs trade between Northern Ireland and the rest of the United Kingdom following Brexit, and said solutions needed to be found in order to protect peace and stability, his office said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)