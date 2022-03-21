Cong to take out 'padayatras' to highlight its contributions in freedom struggle

As part of its series of events to commemorate the 75th year of India's Independence, the Congress will take out two 'padayatras' to highlight its contributions in the freedom struggle and spread the message of communal harmony.

One of them -- the 'Gandhi Gaurav Yatra' -- will begin from the Gandhi Ashram in Gujarat on April 6 and will end in Delhi on June 1, after covering 1,200 km through Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana and Delhi, party sources said.

The march that will be managed by the Congress Sewa Dal coincides with the end of Mahatma Gandhi's Dandi March on April 6, 1930 to oppose the salt law introduced by the British.

The second one -- the 'Gandhi Sandesh Yatra' -- will begin on April 17 from Champaran in Bihar and will end in Beliaghata in West Bengal on May 27, after covering 800 km through Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal.

The beginning of the yatra coincides with Mahatma Gandhi's 'Kisan Satyagraha' of April 1917 launched from Champaran.

The yatra that ends on May 27, Jawaharlal Nehru's death anniversary, will be managed by the Indian Youth Congress.

Top Congress leaders will participate in these yatras.

The holding of these yatras was finalised at a meeting of the committee set up for the purpose. It is headed by party leader Mukul Wasnik.

