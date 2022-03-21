NCR's key 'beef smuggler' held after exchange of fire

The Noida police on Monday claimed to have arrested the ''biggest beef smuggler'' in Uttar Pradesh's NCR parts following a gunfight in which the criminal carrying a Rs 25,000 bounty on his arrest suffered injuries. His arrest is linked to the busting of an interstate cow slaughtering gang on February 6, in which over six quintals of beef was recovered and three people arrested, police said. The gang was engaged in illegal beef supplying in the national capital region (NCR) and names of five connected people had emerged then, according to officials. The exchange of fire took place around 7 pm near the Jaipuria intersection, Sector 62, after the local police got tip-off about the suspect's movement in the area, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Ranvijay Singh said. ''The accused has been identified as Sonu Kasaai, who carried a reward of Rs 25,000 on his arrest. Noida's Sector 58 police station officials and ACP 2 Rajneesh Verma had got inputs about his movement after which he was surrounded by a police party,'' Singh said. ''The accused was on a motorcycle when he was intercepted. But instead of stopping he opened fire on the police party, prompting a retaliation in self defense in which he got injured,'' the officer said. He said Sonu, a resident of Ghazipur in Delhi, had multiple cases of cow slaughter against himself in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi. In one such case under the Noida Sector 58 police station, a reward of Rs 25,000 was declared on his arrest. ''Sonu went by different names in different places. He identified himself as Sonu Kasaai, Munshi or Reyaaz, among others. He has multiple FIRs of cow slaughter against his name, including a couple of these in Noida,'' Singh said. Police said four days ago it had arrested one more associate of Sonu. In a press note, police described him as ''the biggest smuggler of beef in UP's NCR''. Sonu, who suffered a gunshot injury to his leg, was taken to a hospital for treatment after the exchange of fire Monday evening, while his motorcycle was impounded, police said. One illegal firearm along with some live bullets and some tools used in cow slaughter have been seized from his possession, police said. Further probe and legal proceedings in the case are underway, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)