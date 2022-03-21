MoCA conferred with Best Tableaux Trophy for Republic Day 2022

Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) was conferred with "Best Tableaux" Trophy today. The award ceremony took place in Ministry itself with a small delegation of Ministry of Defence (MoD) and Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) officials present for the same.

The event was graced by Shri Rajiv Bansal, Secretary MoCA, Smt. Usha Padhee, Joint Secretary, Shri Umesh Kumar Bhardwaj, Under Secretary, Shri Mritunjaya Sharma Deputy Secretary and Rahul Sharma, Media Cell from MoCA, Shri JB Singh, General Manager (Corporate Communication) and Rajni Arora from Airport Authority of India (AAI) and Shri Sumit Gakhar, Under Secretary, MoD.

Apart from the trophy, a certificate for appreciation was also awarded to MoCA. Republic Day 2022 marks the first time when Ministry of Civil Aviation tableau took part and won "The Best Ministry Central Ministry Tableau" on its maiden participation.

The tableau of Ministry of Civil Aviation showcased Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS) - UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik) and the rich dividends it has been yielding. Conceptualized by the Ministry and implemented by AAI, the scheme has the objective of enhancing regional connectivity in an economically sustainable and affordable manner.

Launched in 2016, UDAN scheme aims to fulfill the aspirations of the common man by following the vision of Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik with an enhanced aviation infrastructure and air connectivity in tier II and III cities. In a short span of about 5 years, today 409 UDAN routes connect 66 underserved/unserved airports, including heliports and water aerodromes, and over 90 lakh people have benefited from it. UDAN scheme has immensely benefitted several sectors pan-India including Hilly States, North-Eastern region, and Islands

In aircraft-shaped tableau, the front part showcases women pilots depicting women power in India's aviation, as India tops in women commercial pilots, globally. The rear portion of the tableau shows symbol of Buddhism and motto of UDAN- Sab Uden, Sab Juden. The middle portion showcases Buddha circuit, featuring, Buddha Statue at Gaya where He attained enlightenment, Dhamekh Stupa, Sarnath where He delivered his first sermon (Dharmachakra Parivartan) and the Mahaparinirvana Stupa, Kushinagar where He attained Mahaparinirvana. Both sides of the middle portion of the tableau depict heritage sites- Humayun tomb from North, Konark sun temple in East, Hampi temple chariot in South and Ajanta caves in West, connected with air services.

(With Inputs from PIB)