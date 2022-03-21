Left Menu

Hospitalized U.S. Supreme Court Justice Thomas does not have COVID

Thomas was being treated with intravenous antibiotics, the court said. "His symptoms are abating, he is resting comfortably, and he expects to be released from the hospital in a day or two," court spokesperson Patricia McCabe said in a statement on Sunday.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 21-03-2022 22:06 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 22:06 IST
Hospitalized U.S. Supreme Court Justice Thomas does not have COVID
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, who was hospitalized last week with flu-like symptoms, does not have COVID-19, a court spokeswoman said on Monday. The court announced on Sunday night that the 73-year-old conservative justice had been admitted with an infection to Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington on Friday evening, but did not specify the type of infection. Thomas was being treated with intravenous antibiotics, the court said.

"His symptoms are abating, he is resting comfortably, and he expects to be released from the hospital in a day or two," court spokesperson Patricia McCabe said in a statement on Sunday. McCabe on Monday said Thomas did not have COVID-19.

Thomas, who did not join in the court's oral arguments on Monday, will participate in the consideration of the cases he misses using transcripts, audio of the arguments and briefs, the court said. The Supreme Court, like many workplaces, operated remotely earlier in the pandemic, with oral arguments heard by teleconference. Conservative Justice Brett Kavanaugh tested positive for COVID-19 last October, just days before the court resumed in-person oral arguments.

The court building remains closed to the public.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station; Fish waste become octopus food as farms expand amid captivity concerns and more

Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard Internation...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freezes joint project; New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station

Science News Roundup: Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freez...

 Global
4
Russian forces bomb art school in Mariupol housing 400 refugees-city council

Russian forces bomb art school in Mariupol housing 400 refugees-city council

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022