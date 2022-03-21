Left Menu

Ghaziabad: Robber accused of looting clothes showroom held after encounter '

A known criminal accused of robbing a clothing store was nabbed after exchange of gunfire along with two of his accomplices on Monday, police here said. Deepak, the main accused, is a resident of Rajiv Border colony in Loni, and had looted the store on March 7, they said.According to police, they had received a tip-off on Monday 1.30 pm that the accused was waiting for his associates at Banthla canal embankment, they said.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 21-03-2022 22:16 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 22:16 IST
Ghaziabad: Robber accused of looting clothes showroom held after encounter '
  • Country:
  • India

A known criminal accused of robbing a clothing store was nabbed after exchange of gunfire along with two of his accomplices on Monday, police here said. Deepak, the main accused, is a resident of Rajiv Border colony in Loni, and had looted the store on March 7, they said.

According to police, they had received a tip-off on Monday 1.30 pm that the accused was waiting for his associates at Banthla canal embankment, they said. Police reached the spot and when they tried to apprehend the accused, he opened fire against them. Police returned fire and shot him in his left leg, and he was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, City Superintendent of Police (second) Gyanendra Singh said. A country-made pistol of .315 bore, one live and one used cartridge of the same bore, and one bike used in commission of crime, were recovered from the possession of the three men.

During interrogation, Deepak confessed robbing the clothes showroom, he said. He was booked in 21 other criminal cases at various police stations of Delhi and Ghaziabad, the SP added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station; Fish waste become octopus food as farms expand amid captivity concerns and more

Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard Internation...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freezes joint project; New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station

Science News Roundup: Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freez...

 Global
4
Russian forces bomb art school in Mariupol housing 400 refugees-city council

Russian forces bomb art school in Mariupol housing 400 refugees-city council

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022