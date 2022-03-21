Ghaziabad: Robber accused of looting clothes showroom held after encounter '
A known criminal accused of robbing a clothing store was nabbed after exchange of gunfire along with two of his accomplices on Monday, police here said.
A known criminal accused of robbing a clothing store was nabbed after exchange of gunfire along with two of his accomplices on Monday, police here said. Deepak, the main accused, is a resident of Rajiv Border colony in Loni, and had looted the store on March 7, they said.
According to police, they had received a tip-off on Monday 1.30 pm that the accused was waiting for his associates at Banthla canal embankment, they said. Police reached the spot and when they tried to apprehend the accused, he opened fire against them. Police returned fire and shot him in his left leg, and he was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, City Superintendent of Police (second) Gyanendra Singh said. A country-made pistol of .315 bore, one live and one used cartridge of the same bore, and one bike used in commission of crime, were recovered from the possession of the three men.
During interrogation, Deepak confessed robbing the clothes showroom, he said. He was booked in 21 other criminal cases at various police stations of Delhi and Ghaziabad, the SP added.
