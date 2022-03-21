Ukraine prosecutors open case into Russia's alleged seizure of ships with Ukrainian grain
Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 21-03-2022 22:21 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 22:21 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukrainian prosecutors have opened an investigation into the alleged forceful seizure by Russian troops of five ships carrying Ukrainian grain in the port of Berdiansk, the general prosecutor's office said on Monday.
The criminal case is being handled by prosecutors in southern Zaporizhzhia region, it said. Russia did not immediately comment on the statement by the general prosector's office.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
