71 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths in Karnataka

Karnataka on Monday registered 71 fresh coronavirus cases and two fatalities thereby taking the total to 39,44,785 and 40,039 respectively till date.

As many as 173 patients got discharged today; the number of recoveries was 39,02,813, according to a bulletin.

Of the new cases, 53 were from Bengaluru urban that recorded 110 recoveries and one death, said the bulletin.

The number of active cases in the State was 1,891.

While the positivity rate for the day was 0.35 per cent, the case fatality rate was 2.81 per cent.

The two deaths reported today were from Bengaluru Urban and Hassan.

After Bengaluru urban, Chitradurga recorded the most number of cases with five followed by Chikkaballapura (4), two each from Ramanagara and Shivamogga.

Bengaluru urban district now has 17,81,060 cases, Mysuru 2,29,447 and Tumakuru 1,59,830.

Cumulatively, 6,53,15,408 crore samples have been tested so far with 20,272 examined today.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)