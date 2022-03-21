Left Menu

Urgent need to shift towards indigenisation in defence production: Lt Gen Nain

PTI | Pune | Updated: 21-03-2022 22:36 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 22:36 IST
The General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Command J S Nain on Monday said there was urgent need to shift towards indigenisation of defence production, especially in the light of recent global events.

Lieutenant General Nain was addressing a Mahratta Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture (MCCIA) seminar here, which was attended by heads of industry, MCCIA officials and members from the MoD, DGQA and DRDO.

He said the armed forces need to be ready to undertake operations at very short notice, a release informed, adding that conventional warfare should be supplemented by contemporary technologies such as nanotechnology, quantum computing, artificial intelligence, unmanned and robotic systems etc.

Indigenisation would help resolve the country's own security needs and project the nation as a producer of weapon systems, the Lt Gen said.

He mentioned that rules of doing business have been simplified and various initiatives are being taken by the government to introduce newer regulations to assist industry, fast track Research & Development (R&D) and procurement procedures.

In addition, new changes to the Defence Acquisition Procedure and a significant increase in budget allocation under 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative have been announced, and these will give a much-desired fillip to defence procurement, the release quoted him as saying.

The officer, who touched upon the various routes through which the defence industry could engage with the armed forces, asked these firms to nurture MSMEs and Tier I and II suppliers to strengthen the industrial base.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

