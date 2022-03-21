Left Menu

3,095 incidents of suicide in Assam in 2021: Himanta

The chief minister, however, said that the actual reasons for suicide may vary from incident to incident.The issue of mental health is involved with cases of suicide.

3,095 incidents of suicide in Assam in 2021: Himanta
A total of 3,095 incidents of suicide took place in Assam in 2021, the assembly was informed on Monday.

Replying to a query by BJP MLA Mrinal Saikia during the Question Hour, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that 3,095 incidents of suicide were reported last year.

Sarma, who also holds the Home Department, said that the number of suicides has decreased from 2020, when 3,243 such incidents were registered.

''When the police are intimated about a suicide case, then they start investigation. If any person or group is found to be behind the suicide, then legal steps are initiated against them,'' he added.

The chief minister, however, said that the actual reasons for suicide may vary from incident to incident.

''The issue of mental health is involved with cases of suicide. The government is taking various programmes to develop the mental health condition,'' he added.

