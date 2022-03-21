Man killed after motorcycle is hit by unidentified vehicle

A man riding pillion on a motorcycle was killed after the two-wheeler was hit by an unidentified vehicle near Umrer area in Nagpur, police said.

The incident took place on Sunday night and the deceased has been identified as Akhil Ramteke (26).

''Akhil was riding pillion when a vehicle hit his cousin's motorcycle. Akhil died and the cousin is admitted in GMCH with injuries,'' the Umrer police station official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)