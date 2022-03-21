Left Menu

Haryana to conduct structural audit of buildings where complaints received

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 21-03-2022 22:50 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 22:50 IST
Haryana to conduct structural audit of buildings where complaints received
  • Country:
  • India

Weeks after two people died when a tower at Chintels Paradiso society in Gurugram partially collapsed, Haryana Minister J P Dalal on Monday informed the state assembly that structural audit of buildings where complaints have been received will be conducted.

A part of the apartment had collapsed last month, killing two women.

To look into the complaints pertaining to such buildings in Haryana, a structural audit will be conducted and a committee of engineers from IIT will be constituted, the minister said.

Besides this, third party inspection will also be done. In case of any issues with regard to buildings, those responsible for any deficiencies will not be spared and strict action will be taken against them, the Agriculture Minister said while replying to the Calling Attention motion during the ongoing budget session of state assembly here.

Congress' Chiranjeevi Rao and some other opposition MLAs had raised the Chintels Paradiso incident and said that there are ''several complaints of sub-standard material used in multi-storey buildings in NCR region, especially Gurugram, Rewari and Faridabad..'' Rao sought to know why no action was initiated based on the structural assessment report given by a Jamia Millia Islamia Professor that had declared the safety quotient of Chintels Paradiso apartment in Gurgaon as ''doubtful'' a year ago.

Rao and another Congress MLA Neeraj Sharma said many high-rise buildings in NCR region falling in Haryana lack adequate fire-fighting arrangements and no proper checks and balances are in place.

Dalal said an FIR had already been lodged in connection with the Chintels Paradiso society incident.

Dalal said draft structural safety regulations have been prepared which will ensure safety and quality of construction during construction phase, at the time of grant of Occupation certificate and even after completion of project to monitor safety of structure in the inhabited building periodically.

After seeking objections and suggestions on the same, the Structural Safety Regulation shall be finalised and notified for compliance of all concerned. Such a mechanism is expected to ensure that high-rise buildings are structurally safer through stringent checks and independent third party audit, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station

Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard Internation...

 Global
3
Scientists discover new targets for Parkinson's treatments, diagnostics

Scientists discover new targets for Parkinson's treatments, diagnostics

 United States
4
Scientists explore cheaper, more efficient ways to capture carbon

Scientists explore cheaper, more efficient ways to capture carbon

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022