PTI | Warsaw | Updated: 21-03-2022 22:51 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 22:51 IST
Swiss urged to crack down on Russian oligarchs
Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki says he is encouraging Switzerland to take bolder steps in cutting off Russian oligarchs who support Russian leaders from the billions of US dollars they have in Swiss banks or in business there.

Morawiecki spoke Monday at a joint news conference with visiting Swiss President Ignazio Cassis. They held talks about the situation in Ukraine, which was invaded by Russian troops February 24.

Morawiecki noted that Russia's richest businessmen have deposited billions of US dollars in Swiss banks, were doing business there and had other assets.

He said the assets could be used to help Ukraine rebuild from the war's destruction.

Cassis noted that Switzerland has joined the European Union's sanctions on Russia and has also has frozen the bank accounts and business of Russian oligarchs who are on the EU sanctions lists and also of some others.

Poland's government is working on amendments to the constitution that would allow for the seizure of Russia's assets in Poland.

