Retired Odisha govt officer arrested in cameraman's murder

A retired Odisha government officer was arrested on Monday in connection with the kidnap and murder of a cameraman of a Bhubaneswar-based web channel, police said.

Odisha Information Service (OIS) officer Niranjan Sethi, who retired as the Director (Technical) of Odisha's Information and Public Relations Department on February 28, had also worked as the public relations officer (PRO) of the governor and the chief minister.

Sethi was arrested from Bhadrak district in connection with the kidnap and murder of Manas Swain, police said.

Police also nabbed one Ranjan Nayak alias Raj in the case.

With the arrest of Sethi and Nayak, the number of arrests in the murder case increased to five. However, the police is yet to apprehend Sarmistha Rout, the owner of the web channel where Swain used to work, in connection with the murder.

While being taken to the court, Sethi said, ''I am not a killer, mind it.'' Speaking to reporters, Bhadrak district Additional SP Jatin Panda said, ''Though Sethi did not go to Chandabali from where Swain was kidnapped, he was all along involved in the killing and burying of his body in Nayagarh. Sethi had physically assaulted Swain with a sharp weapon before he was killed.'' Swain went missing from a wedding in Bhadrak on February 7 and his body was exhumed in Ranpur area of Nayagarh district on March 12.

Police said that as per the preliminary investigation, Sarmistha allegedly plotted to kill Swain since he was in possession of some controversial videos and photos which could have landed her and Sethi in trouble.

''Sethi was very much part of the conspiracy to eliminate Swain,'' ASP Panda said.

Police have formed special teams to arrest Sarmistha who has been absconding along with another woman. ''We will be in a position to unravel as to why the conspiracy to eliminate the cameraperson was hatched, following the arrest of the woman,'' Panda said. The police had earlier arrested Bhagyadhar Nayak (26), Bebek Nayak (19) and Krushna Chandra Nayak (50) on March 12. They had confessed to having killed Swain at Dayal Ashram run by Sarmistha in Bhubaneswar and burying the body in Ranapur area of Nayagarh, police sources claimed.

