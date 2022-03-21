Left Menu

Home Guard jawan shot dead in Chhattisgarh; Maoists role suspected

PTI | Kanker | Updated: 21-03-2022 23:11 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 23:11 IST
A Home Guard jawan was shot dead by two unidentified men at a village market in Chhattisgarh's insurgency-hit Kanker district on Monday, police said.

Prima facie, it seems to be the handiwork of Maoists, but an investigation was underway from all possible angles, including personal enmity, to establish the motive behind the murder, they said.

The victim, Sanjay Kunjam, was fatally shot by the assailants at around 5:30 pm when he was in the weekly market in Gunjhir village under Amabeda police station limits, Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P told PTI.

After being alerted about the incident, a police team was sent to the spot to retrieve the body, the IPS officer said.

The possibility of Maoists' involvement in the killing cannot be ruled, but a probe was also underway on other possible angles for the assault like personal enmity and family issues, he added. PTI COR RSY RSY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

