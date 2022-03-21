Left Menu

Western leaders agree they must remain united over Ukraine -Italy

The leaders of the United States, Germany, France, Britain and Italy spoke to each other by telephone on Monday and agreed on the importance of remaining united over Ukraine, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi's office said. Italy said earlier on Monday that the call was aimed at preparing for NATO, Group of Seven and European Council meetings planned for later this week.

The leaders of the United States, Germany, France, Britain and Italy spoke to each other by telephone on Monday and agreed on the importance of remaining united over Ukraine, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi's office said. "The leaders reaffirmed the importance of the unity of purpose and action shown in the face of the war in Ukraine and its repercussions," the statement said.

"In the face of the grave humanitarian emergency, the leaders pledged to coordinate efforts to help the Ukrainian population fleeing the conflict or those stranded at home," it added. Italy said earlier on Monday that the call was aimed at preparing for NATO, Group of Seven and European Council meetings planned for later this week.

