EU ready to slap more sanctions on Russia, Borrell says

The European Union is ready to impose additional sanctions on Russia over the invasion of Ukraine, the bloc's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday.

"Restrictive measures continue constituting an important part of our approach, and we are ready to take further (measures) with our partners," he told reporters after a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels.

