EU ready to slap more sanctions on Russia, Borrell says
Reuters | Updated: 22-03-2022 00:04 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 00:04 IST
The European Union is ready to impose additional sanctions on Russia over the invasion of Ukraine, the bloc's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday.
"Restrictive measures continue constituting an important part of our approach, and we are ready to take further (measures) with our partners," he told reporters after a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Brussels
- Russia
- Josep Borrell
- Ukraine
- The European Union
Advertisement
ALSO READ
ANALYSIS-Chinese brands stay put in Russia for now despite Western exodus
U.S. gasoline prices soar to highest since 2008 on Russia conflict -AAA
COLUMN-Global recession risks rise after Russia invades Ukraine: Kemp
U.S. Congress to 'explore' Russian oil ban, enact $10 bln in aid for Ukraine this week -House Speaker Pelosi
Ukraine says Russia steps up shelling of residential areas