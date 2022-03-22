U.S. ambassador demanded Moscow follow international law in meeting with Russian government
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-03-2022 00:14 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 00:14 IST
- Country:
- United States
The U.S. State Department on Monday confirmed a meeting between U.S. Ambassador John Sullivan and the Russian government, during which Sullivan demanded that Moscow follow international law and called for consular access to U.S. citizens detained in Russia.
State department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters it is "complete unacceptable" that the United States has been denied consular access to detained American citizens in Russia.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
EXCLUSIVE-Indian diplomats approaching U.S. over ONGC Videsh taking Venezuelan oil -CEO
U.S. gasoline prices soar to highest since 2008 on Russia conflict -AAA
U.S. Congress to 'explore' Russian oil ban, enact $10 bln in aid for Ukraine this week -House Speaker Pelosi
U.S., European allies discuss banning imports of Russian oil
Blinken signals U.S. support for Ukraine with border meeting