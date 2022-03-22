Left Menu

U.S. ambassador demanded Moscow follow international law in meeting with Russian government

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-03-2022 00:14 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 00:14 IST
The U.S. State Department on Monday confirmed a meeting between U.S. Ambassador John Sullivan and the Russian government, during which Sullivan demanded that Moscow follow international law and called for consular access to U.S. citizens detained in Russia.

State department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters it is "complete unacceptable" that the United States has been denied consular access to detained American citizens in Russia.

