The team will update the Jaipur Police Commissioner daily about the progress in the case.The minor sisters went missing from their school under Mahesh Nagar police station limits on February 3.Advocate Girraj Sharma, secretary of bar council, said the agitation was started on Monday as the police made no serious efforts to trace the girls.The SIT has been formed and we demand from the police to expedite the investigation and trace the girls at the earliest, he said.

Lawyers protest over advocate's daughters missing for 40+ days; Rajasthan DGP forms SIT
Lawyers of the sessions court on Monday blocked Janpath road near Ambedkar circle here, accusing the police of making no serious efforts to trace two daughters of an advocate who have been missing for over 40 days.

The advocates sat on dharna, blocking the road. Taking the matter seriously, DGP M L Lather ordered to form a 16-member Special Investigation Team which includes an IPS officer. The team will be led by Additional Police Commissioner Ajay Pal Lamba. The SIT will investigate the case and make all efforts to locate and rescue the girls. The team will update the Jaipur Police Commissioner daily about the progress in the case.

The minor sisters went missing from their school under Mahesh Nagar police station limits on February 3.

Advocate Girraj Sharma, secretary of bar council, said the agitation was started on Monday as the police made ''no serious efforts'' to trace the girls.

''The SIT has been formed and we demand from the police to expedite the investigation and trace the girls at the earliest,'' he said.

