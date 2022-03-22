Left Menu

U.S. ambassador to Russia requested consular access for U.S citizens -White House

The U.S. ambassador to Russia, John Sullivan, asked for consular access for U.S. citizens that has been improperly denied during a meeting with Russian officials on Monday, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said.

Consular access is the ability of foreign nationals to have access to consulate or embassy officials of their own country in the host nation. (Reporting By Nandita Bose and Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Leslie Adler)

