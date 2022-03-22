Left Menu

Neutral Ireland sees 'good chance' of involvement in new EU force -RTE

Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 22-03-2022 01:53 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 01:53 IST
There is a good chance that Ireland will be involved in the European Union's rapid reaction force despite its tradition of military neutrality, Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney was quoted as saying on Monday by state broadcaster RTE.

"As regards a rapid reaction force, yes, I think there's a good chance that we'll be involved in that," Coveney was quoted as saying when asked about the force, which is due to be operational by 2025. (Writing by Conor Humphries Editing by Chris Reese)

