Ukraine Deputy PM says 8,057 people evacuated on Monday

Reuters | Updated: 22-03-2022 02:32 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 02:32 IST
A total of 8,057 people were safely evacuated on Monday through seven humanitarian corridors from Ukrainian towns and cities under fire, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.

Among those brought to safety were 3,007 residents of the Sea of Azov port Mariupol, which has been under siege from Russian troops.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

