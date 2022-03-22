Ukraine Deputy PM says 8,057 people evacuated on Monday
A total of 8,057 people were safely evacuated on Monday through seven humanitarian corridors from Ukrainian towns and cities under fire, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.
Among those brought to safety were 3,007 residents of the Sea of Azov port Mariupol, which has been under siege from Russian troops.
