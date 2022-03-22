Left Menu

Ukraine President Zelenskiy insists on meeting with Putin -Interfax cites interview

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 22-03-2022 03:19 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 03:16 IST
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

A meeting with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin is necessary to determine Russia's position on ending the war he launched in Ukraine, Interfax Ukraine news agency quoted President Volodymyr Zelenskiy as saying in a television interview.

Zelenskiy, interviewed by public television channels from European countries, also said it would not be possible to take a decision at such a meeting on what should be done with occupied territories in Ukraine.

