BRIEF-China Evergrande Says Will Not Be Able To Publish FY 21 Results On Or Before March 31
Reuters | Updated: 22-03-2022 06:35 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 06:35 IST
China Evergrande Group:
* CHINA EVERGRANDE - COMPANY WILL NOT BE ABLE TO PUBLISH ITS AUDITED RESULTS FOR YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021 ON OR BEFORE 31 MARCH 2022
* CHINA EVERGRANDE - WILL NOT BE ABLE TO COMPLETE AUDIT PROCEDURES ON TIME Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China Evergrande Group
Advertisement