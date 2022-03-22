BRIEF-China Evergrande Says Will Not Be Able To Publish FY 21 Results On Or Before March 31

China Evergrande Group:

* CHINA EVERGRANDE - COMPANY WILL NOT BE ABLE TO PUBLISH ITS AUDITED RESULTS FOR YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021 ON OR BEFORE 31 MARCH 2022

* CHINA EVERGRANDE - WILL NOT BE ABLE TO COMPLETE AUDIT PROCEDURES ON TIME Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

