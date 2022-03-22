Left Menu

Man held for killing mother in Palghar

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 22-03-2022 09:39 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 09:30 IST
Man held for killing mother in Palghar
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Police on Tuesday arrested a 39-year-old man for allegedly killing his mother over a petty issue here in Maharashtra, an official said.

The accused, Rupesh Gangani, was a habitual drinker and used to frequently quarrel with his over 70-year-old mother, the official from Tarapur police station said. During one such tiff on Monday evening at their house in Tarapur, the man allegedly attacked his mother with a wooden log following which she died, he said.

Their neighbours alerted the police who later nabbed the accused and sent the body to a government hospital for postmortem.

The accused was booked under Indian Penal Code Section 302 (murder), the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

 Global
2
EU to establish rapid reaction force with up to 5,000 troops

EU to establish rapid reaction force with up to 5,000 troops

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station

Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard Internation...

 Global
4
Scientists discover new targets for Parkinson's treatments, diagnostics

Scientists discover new targets for Parkinson's treatments, diagnostics

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022