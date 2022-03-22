Left Menu

President Kovind, PM Modi wish people of Bihar on foundation day

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday wished the people of Bihar on the occasion of Bihar Day.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2022 10:33 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 10:33 IST
President Ram Nath Kovind and PM Narendra Modi (file photo). Image Credit: ANI
President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday wished the people of Bihar on the occasion of Bihar Day. President Kovind tweeted in Hindi, "Greetings to the people of the state on Bihar Day! Bihar has a glorious past and rich cultural heritage. The hardworking and talented people here have contributed significantly to the development of the country. As the Governor of Bihar, I have received immense affection from the people here. My best wishes on this special occasion."

PM Modi tweeted in Hindi, "Happy Bihar Day to all the brothers and sisters of Bihar. I wish that this state, rich in historical and cultural heritage, continues to set new records of development." Bihar Day is celebrated on March 22, marking the formation of the state of Bihar. The British had carved out the state from Bengal in 1912. Bihar Day is a public holiday in the state. (ANI)

